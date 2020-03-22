Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world, states Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Shivnarine Chanderpaul is of the opinion that Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world at the moment and also his favourite. Recently, the left-hander was in India to play the Road Safety World Series 2020 but because of the coronavirus outbreak, the veterans’ tournament got postponed.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul was one of the most unattractive yet effective batsmen in world cricket during his playing days. Recently, the left-hander was in India to play in the Road Safety World Series 2020 before it was postponed. Chanderpaul spoke about Indian captain Virat Kohli as his favourite cricketer at present. Still an avid follower of the game, the 45-year-old even hailed the ace Indian batsman as the best in the world.

"Obviously, it's Virat Kohli. He has been working on all the aspects of his game, and the results are showing. He is working hard on his fitness; he works on his skills. You see him putting in the hard work, and he is one of those guys who always wants to do well,” said Chanderpaul as quoted by Sportstar.

The former southpaw, who featured in a cricket match in the series in India after August 2018, made 61 off 41 balls in the first game against India though his team lost. In the second match against South Africa, he made 21. The left-hander mentioned why Virat Kohli is one of the proven performers in world cricket. It must be noted that Chandrapaul played alongside the Indian during his time at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“He's proven it, day in and day out. You have to give credit to him for that. It's not easy to stay at the top of your game for so long. You got to put in your work, and the results are showing," he added.