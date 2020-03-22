Sheffield Shield | Peter Siddle is like fine wine, gets better with age, claims Peter Handscomb

Victoria captain Peter Handscomb has reckoned that veteran pacer Peter Siddle is like fine wine, which gets better with age and delivers on a consistent basis. Handscomb puts their failure to snatch top-spot from eventual winners New South Wales down to a lack of converting 50-50 matches into wins.

He may be 35. He may have already called time on his international career. But Siddle’s returns from the recently-concluded Australian domestic season suggests that he is not slowing down. With numbers like 32 wickets and an average of 19.87, is it any wonder why his skipper Handscomb agrees on the same.

"Sidds (Peter Siddle) just keeps getting it done, he's like a fine wine, he just keeps ageing with beauty. Up at the Gabba he bowled 55 overs across four days which is good going, and never let up, never gave them a sniff. He's been amazing for us,” Handscomb told cricket.com.au.

Looking back on what has been a roller-coaster season for the Vics in which they finished second to New South Wales eventually, Handscomb identified that their failure to notch a single victory in any of their first six clashes ultimately meant that retaining the Marsh Sheffield Shield was out of their reach.

"We put ourselves in positions to win games (before the break) and just didn't take the opportunity. The difference between the two sides of the season was when the crunch time came in the second half of the season, we were able to grab them with both hands and really run with it. It's what we've done in previous years as well,” Handscomb added.