SAI centres to be used as quarantine facilities for coronavirus patients, says Sports Ministry

The SAI centres, which have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be used as quarantine facilities for patients of the deadly disease, announced the Sports Ministry on Sunday. If the SAI premises are used, then they should be able to house at least 2000 patients and individuals.

First of a kind, inspired by China’s Wuhan, where sports stadiums were converted into medical centres, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres, which have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be used as quarantine facilities for patients of the deadly disease, the Sports Ministry said on Sunday.

With the number of cases rising, the decision to allow all SAI regional centres, stadiums and hostels to be used as quarantine facilities was taken following a request from the Health Ministry. According to a report by The Times of India, the sports ministry has said that all sports centres under SAI’s jurisdiction are now available to the health ministry at any time.

"Yes, we have decided to allow all our centres to be used as quarantine facilities after the Health Ministry asked for it. It is a pandemic and all the SAI centres are public properties. This is a crisis situation and whatever support the government needs, we are ready to provide that. said Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya as quoted by Times of India.

Julaniya, however, did not specify exactly when these centres will be put to use by the health ministry. SAI has 10 regional centres and five stadiums in the national capital under it. These can be used to create quarantine facilities for at least 2,000 people, according to an official estimate. In the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, all training camps at SAI centres, barring for those preparing for the Olympics, were cancelled and athletes were advised to return home by the Sports Ministry.

Those training for the Tokyo Games have been allowed to continue with strict guidelines on social distancing. Their national federations have been told to ensure that none of these athletes come in contact of anyone who is not a part of their training camps. The deadly coronavirus has infected more than 300 people in India with five deaths reported so far. Globally, the pandemic has until now infected over three lakh people and killed over 13,000.