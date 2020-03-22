Reports | South African players stayed in same hotel as Covid-19 infected Kanika Kapoor

Players of the South African cricket team reportedly stayed in the same hotel in Lucknow as Indian singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on Friday. Authorities are said to be closely monitoring CCTV footage to identify whether the singer came in contact with any player.

Authorities in Lucknow are currently in a hunt to track down every potential contact Kanika Kapoor could have had over the last week, after the renowned Bollywood singer tested positive for the deadly Covid-19 virus on Friday. It is now being brought to light that the 41-year-old singer stayed in the same hotel in Lucknow as the departing South African Cricket team, a news that has sent the authorities in panic, with them said to be closely monitoring CCTV footage to identify whether the person in question came in contact with a cricketer, staff or any other person who stayed at the hotel.

According to a TOI report, Kapoor apparently dined at the hotel buffet, was often seen in the lobby and also attended a new channel’s annual conclave that was also held at the very same hotel. This has, in turn, invoked panic amongst the people involved.

“There are reports that she dined in the hotel’s buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby. She was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match (against India), which eventually was called off,” said an officer engaged in surveillance, reported Times of India.

“There is information that Kanika was seen briefly attending a news channel’s annual conclave held at the hotel. Therefore, it is important to scan the CCTV footage and list those who came in contact with her.”

The South African cricket team, that arrived in India during the first week of March, were set to play a three-match ODI series with the Men in Blue, but the series was subsequently called off due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in the country. The team is believed to have flown to Lucknow, where the second ODI was scheduled to be played, on March 14 and said to have spent two days at the hotel that also had the presence of the Covid-19 infected singer. The hotel where both the parties stayed, however, has been indefinitely shut down until further orders.