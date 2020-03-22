Players must use isolation amid COVID-19 to introspect careers, feels Kieron Pollard

Today at 2:31 PM
West Indies' limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard believes the forced break for players because of the COVID-19 pandemic is a good time to introspect about their careers. The coronavirus outbreak has, thus far, claimed over 12,000 lives and infected more than 250,000 around the world.
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on all forms of life, with all of the major sports events being cancelled or postponed. According to Pollard, right now would be the best time for players to reflect on their own game.
"It is a good time for introspection, a good time for reflection, a good time to look at where you are as an individual in your career and what you want to achieve going forward. You have to take this time in order to do that and also keep yourself in good physical shape, and mentally as well, because when the bell rings and they say 'ok, everything is back to normal and we need to go on tour', it might not be enough time to be prepared, but you as an individual have to be prepared mentally in order for you to try to perform at your best," Pollard was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner.
The 32-year-old was ruled out of the Pakistan Super League due to a strain in his right thigh early this month. Cricket West Indies (CWI) had recently decided to delay their domestic season by a month in the wake of the outbreak.
