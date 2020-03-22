Players must use isolation amid COVID-19 to introspect careers, feels Kieron Pollard

"It is a good time for introspection, a good time for reflection, a good time to look at where you are as an individual in your career and what you want to achieve going forward. You have to take this time in order to do that and also keep yourself in good physical shape, and mentally as well, because when the bell rings and they say 'ok, everything is back to normal and we need to go on tour', it might not be enough time to be prepared, but you as an individual have to be prepared mentally in order for you to try to perform at your best," Pollard was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner.