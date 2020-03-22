Excited to see Bryce Street develop as a batsman, states Joe Burns

Australia opener Joe Buns is mighty impressed by youngster Bryce Street who hit two centuries in his debut season to finish as the second highest run getter for the Bulls behind Burns. Burns hailed Nic Maddinson as the player of the season for the unbelievable season the Victorian ended up having.

The Queensland Bulls had a decent Sheffield Shield season as they finished third on the ladder and were confident of making it to the final had the COVID 19 pandemic not interrupted the tournament. Opener Joe Burns finished as the top scorer for the Bulls with 515 runs under his belt but the highlight of the season for them was debutant Bryce Street.

Street hit two impressive centuries in his debut season, the only Queensland batter with two tons this season, and finished on the heels of Burns in the Bulls’ run scorer’s list with 489 runs to his name. Burns is mighty impressed by the young lad and is awestruck by the way young Street went about the season to end up as the player to have faced the most balls in the competition in the 2019/20 season.

"I've been really impressed by Bryce Street. I can tell you first-hand that being a young opening batter at the Gabba is not easy, especially with the Dukes ball as well – Shield cricket can be pretty relentless for a young guy to get his head around. But the level of maturity Bryce showed, his application – he faced the most balls in the competition – and to make two Shield hundreds showed he's got the ability to play at this level and I'm excited to see where he can go," Burns told cricket.com.au.

The 30-year-old hailed Victoria’s Nic Maddinson as the Shield player of the season, given the left-hander's exploits with the bat this season. Maddinson finished with 780 runs with an unearthly average of 86.66 and that is the reason Burns believes that the 28-year-old is the standout performer of the season.

"It's hard to go past Nic Maddinson. He's obviously had a really good summer but also since going to Victoria, his numbers speak for themselves and credit to him. He averaged 86 for the season! That makes it pretty easy to say he's been the standout player."