Cricket purists will just have to suck it up this corona hit summer, asserts Naseer Hussain

Former England skipper Naseer Hussain shared that cricket purists might have to do away with the County Championship for sometime as ECB prioritises it’s financial commitments. Hussain feels that while the date given by the ECB might be an arbitrary one, the board had no other way to bring clarity.

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has thrown the world off its tracks and the field of cricket has also gone for a tumble as series and tournaments are being postponed indefinitely. Amid all the chaos, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has declared that it might do away with County cricket for good when the season begins.

Former England skipper Naseer Hussain shared that cricket purists might have to suck it up and bear with white-ball cricket in the COVID-19 hit season as ECB tries to address its financial commitments first. The governing body also hinted that the County Championship might be curtailed or called off in the worst case.

"One thing the ECB will have to do is prioritise the financial decisions in all this - Test match cricket, white-ball cricket," Hussain told Sky Sports.

"Maybe the purist will just have to suck it up this summer with the County Championship. These are the decisions the ECB will have to make with their stakeholders and their partners.

As the pandemic evolves around the World, the ECB has gone on to give a tentative date of May 28. Hussain feels that it’s an effort from the governing body to bring some clarity for the ground staff and other officials. The former skipper feels that the board had no other option but to delay the season so as to asses the situation and lay out a plan.

"Cricketers, groundsmen, clubs, umpires - anyone involved in the professional game - would have just wanted some kind of clarity and date to work to.

"I don't think the ECB had any choice [but to delay the season] but it was good there was a bit of clarity, even though the date is probably going to be arbitrary and probably going to be moved," Hussain concluded.