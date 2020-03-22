Can hold short regional tournaments amid COVID19, says Essex CEO Derek Bowden

"There is an opportunity to be creative with the schedule. Let's look at regional four-day cricket, maybe four or five regional competitions with round-robin four-day cricket. Spectators and members would love that and it would also give us some four-day cricket to support England's Test series in a very tight schedule. Essex could play Kent, Middlesex and Surrey, while Yorkshire could play Lancashire, Durham and one other team, maybe Nottinghamshire,” Bowden told Sky Sports News.