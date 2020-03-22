BCA suspends Atul Bedade over alleged sexual harassment and public shaming complaints

Baroda women’s team coach Atul Bedade has been suspended on the grounds of sexual harassment and public shaming until final inquiry into the matter is completed. The BCA has formed a four member panel, consisting of senior HR manager, CEO and two secretaries, for an internal inquiry into the matter.

Former India batsman and now Baroda women’s team head coach Atul Bedade has been suspended on the grounds of sexual harassment and public shaming until final inquiry into the matter is completed. Bedade, a former Baroda senior men’s team coach, has taken the field for India in 13 ODIs and has been serving as the Baroda women’s team coach for almost a year now.

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) came into action after a couple of senior players and their family members complained against the alleged misconduct and the matter came into light. The incident in question happened during the Women’s Senior One-day tournament in Una, Himachal Pradesh, last month.

“One of the senior team players had a nervous breakdown during the tournament and she had to be flown back home. Last week, we heard another parent complaining against (the head coach) for public shaming,” BCA secretary Ajit Lele told Sportstar.

The BCA has come up with a four-member panel - Priyanka Verma, the senior HR manager of the BCA, CEO Shishir Hattangadi and two secretaries Lele and Parag Patel. The governing body informed that all the stakeholders, including Bedade, will be deposed before the committee.

The charges levelled against Bedade include public shaming, use of unparliamentary language and verbal abuse among others. According to a Sportstar report, BCA’s letter to Bedade read as follows : “personal comments on physicality to personal menstruation; comments that discourage the morals of the team members; angry outbursts unbecoming of a women’s team coach and using unparliamentary language that is not accepted of a person-in-charge; behaviour oblivious of gender sensitivity.”