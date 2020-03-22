BBL 2019-20 | Happy to have helped Sydney Thunder reach play-offs, elates Daniel Sams

Sydney Thunder pacer Daniel Sams expressed his joy on finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the BBL season and having played his part in the side to perfection. Sams believes that in the shortest format, it’s all about checking the runs, and if wickets come by in that effort, it’s a bonus.

Sydney Thunder had an impressive run this season in the 2019/20 Big Bash League (BBL), reaching the playoffs, and a lot of credit for it goes to pacer Daniel Sams for the same. Sams finished as the leading wicket-taker of the season with 30 scalps to his name and also broke the record of highest wickets taken in a single BBL campaign.

Sams is overjoyed to have ended up atop the wicket-takers' list and is glad that he could contribute so much to the side. Sams is hopeful that his side will continue its dominant performance and lift the trophy next year.

“It obviously is a good feeling, playing a tournament and being in the top of the runs or top of the wickets. It obviously shows the value of what you do in the team and in the end just happy that I was able to do my job in the team. We had a pretty good tournament this year and hopefully we can keep moving up next year,” Sams told cricket.com.au.

When asked about his 'wicket of the tournament', he hailed Adelaide Strikers’ Phil Salt’s wicket as his pick of the lot. Sams made Salt his bunny in the league, sending him packing on all three occasions he played the Strikers.

“A couple comes to my mind but it has to be not just one but all the three times where I got Phil Salt out. I was lucky enough to get him all the three times we played Strikers this year and yeah that’s probably my favourite.”

The lanky left-arm quick shared that there is always some pressure walking out into the middle as a leading wicket taker but is glad the way he was able to connect with the crowd and get them cheering for him. Sams went on to share that he was looking to check the runs but wickets came by, and is more than glad to have them in his column.

“To be honest there is little bit of a tension but I thinks it’s good for the crowd to be able to see when there is a leading wicket taker or a leading run scorer in the field. It gets the crowd involved and gets things going.

“In the end in T20 it’s about reducing the runs and if wickets come with that its awesome. Who knows what happens next year, it’s a fickle game but we will see it for yourselves next year,” Sams signed off.