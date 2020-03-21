Will step down if I feel I am not doing justice to my position, shares Waqar Younis

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis shared that he will step down if he feels that he is not being able to meet the goals he has set for himself in his annual self-assessment. Younis is excited to see young talents coming up in the country and assured that domestic performers will not be overlooked.

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has given himself an ultimatum of a year and has revealed that he will step down if he doesn’t meet the goals he has set for himself. Younis is on a three year contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The former Pakistan pacer shared that he will be assessing himself at the end of the one year period and if he is not satisfied with his performance he will let the job go for good. Younis shared that his aim is to create a potent bowling attack for the longest format of the game and groom the youngsters for the job.

"I will be reviewing myself after a year and let me make it clear, if I feel I am not good enough for the job and I am not doing justice to it I will resign and leave myself," he told a YouTube channel 'CricketBaaz', reported TOI.

"It is not as if because I have a three-year contract I will hang around. I have some set targets in mind and I want to help and groom the young fast bowlers.

"The way I look at it my plan is to prepare a settled bowling attack for test cricket and keep a rotation policy for the white ball formats. Where we adopt a horses for courses policy. Pick those who are in form for us."

Younis is excited to see a young brigade of speedsters come up in the nation which has already produced many great bowlers in the past. The bowling coach, in the meantime, assured that the domestic performers won’t be overlooked.

"We have got some exciting young fast bowlers like Shaheen Shah, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and we are looking at more talent. That does not mean I will ignore those who had done well in domestic cricket."