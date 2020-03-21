Virat Kohli is my favourite Indian player, reveals Javed Miandad

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has revealed that Virat Kohli is his favourite Indian cricketer, stating that he loves the way the Indian skipper bats. The rivalry between India and Pakistan is known to all but there has always been mutual respect between cricketers of both the nations.

Indian cricket has seen a rise in recent years due to the immaculate effort put in by the players and the staff and are currently the Number One Test side in the world while being placed second in the ICC ODI Rankings. One of the many reasons for India's dominance and meteoric rise over the past decade has been skipper Virat Kohli, who has been breaking records left, right and center and establishing himself amongst the patheon of greats.

There is no shortage of admiration for the Indian skipper and Pakistan legend Javed Miandad is the latest former great to join the Kohli bandwagon, as he revealed that he loves the way Virat Kohli bats, stating that the 31-year-old is his favourite Indian cricketer.

“I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I chose Virat Kohli. I don’t have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible. Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn’t play spinners well. He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class,” said Miandad on his Youtube channel, reported Hindustan Times.

Miandad is the same off the field as he was on the field, straight forward and impactful. One of the most successful batsmen to have come out of Pakistan, Miandad, on Wednesday, tore into the Pakistan Cricket Board for giving a long rope to ‘non-performing’ players, saying that no player from the current Pakistan side can find a place in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, and India.

“I want to ask them is there anyone from Pakistan who can replace players in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, and India? None of our batsmen can play in these teams. We have bowlers but none in the batting line-up.”

“This world runs on a daily basis and wages. Score runs today, take the money and go. Score runs tomorrow then we will again pay you money. You are a professional, if you don’t work or score runs then why take money? This is the job of the Pakistan Cricket Board. They need to ensure that nobody takes the cricket team for granted,” Miandad concluded.