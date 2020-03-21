Tried reviewing first-ball wide in WC final super over, reveals Jofra Archer

Eventually, the wide did not matter, though, as Archer, after conceding 11 runs off the first three balls, conceded just four off the last three to keep New Zealand's Super Over score to 15, meaning England won their maiden 50-over World Cup title owing to the controversial boundary countback rule. Archer has, since, gone on to play seven Tests for England, claiming 30 wickets, establishing himself as one of the most feared pacers in World Cricket.