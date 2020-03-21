Tried reviewing first-ball wide in WC final super over, reveals Jofra Archer
English Pacer Jofra Archer has revealed that he tried to review first-ball wide in World Cup final super over as he felt the umpire erred in the call. Archer, who had only made his international debut a month prior to the World Cup, bowled the Three Lions to their first ever World Cup title.
In a game with countless turning points and decided, unforgettably, by the barest of margins, the first ball of last July’s World Cup final super over, bowled by Jofra Archer and called a wide by umpire Kumar Dharmesena, is easy to overlook. With every run crucial, England would have been desperate not to have one fewer to play with, and Archer has since revealed that he attempted to utilise the Decision Review System to refer to the wide upstairs.
“I tried to review it actually, but Morgs said you can’t review a wide. That’s one less run you’ve got to play with in a super over,” said Archer, reported WISDEN.
Eventually, the wide did not matter, though, as Archer, after conceding 11 runs off the first three balls, conceded just four off the last three to keep New Zealand's Super Over score to 15, meaning England won their maiden 50-over World Cup title owing to the controversial boundary countback rule. Archer has, since, gone on to play seven Tests for England, claiming 30 wickets, establishing himself as one of the most feared pacers in World Cricket.
