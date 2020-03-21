Sri Lanka Cricket postpones all domestic events

The England cricket team were scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in March 2020 to play two Test matches, starting March 19, as a part of the ICC World Test Championship. The English team played tour matches in Sri Lanka starting March 7. However, on 13 March, it was decided that the two-match Test series was going to get called off. Eventually, both cricket boards agreed to look into rescheduling the fixtures.

As major boards starting from the BCCI to Cricket Australia put a pause on all domestic tournaments, the Sri Lanka Cricket followed suit and have postponed all domestic tournaments until further notice in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, on Friday, March 20, Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, declared a nation-wide curfew in the country until the morning of March 23 to prevent the spread of the virus. And now, on Saturday, the board have decided to postpone all domestic cricket with them working towards the containing the virus.