Scotland’s Majid Haq tests COVID-19 positive

"Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with Coronavirus," Haq tweeted. "Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me & thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the Panther will be back to full health soon. #covid19UK," Majid tweeted.

Majid donned the Scotland colours for 54 ODIs and 21 T20Is and last featured in an international fixture at the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He was Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 60 wickets until being surpassed in 2019 by fast bowler Safyaan Sharif. However, Haq has still been active in domestic cricket in Scotland in the Cricket Scotland League Eastern Premiership.

Many cricketers from around the world have been under self-isolation since the Coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, as cricket has come to a standstill around the globe.