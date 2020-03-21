Reports | PCB confident of making profit from postponed PSL season

The PCB is reportedly confident of generating profit from the PSL after the tournament was called off in its semi-final stages due to the impending danger of the COVID-19 pandemic. The governing body shared that it is planning to refund the ticket amounts to the fans for the canceled knockout games.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is confident of generating more profit in its first season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at home although it was called off in its semi-final stages due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was called off after some players showed symptoms of the dreaded virus.

According to a report, as mentioned in TOI, a PCB official claimed that the board is slated to make profits from the forfeited fifth season of the PSL when compared to its previous seasons that were held in UAE. The official added that the losses from the suspended games will be minimal and won’t affect the board much given the sponsorship and broadcasting deals.

"We will earn more compared to the four previous editions because majority of the matches (in earlier editions) had to be held in the UAE where we generally had low crowds and commercial deals were also not very profitable," a source said, reported Times of India.

"The losses will come from four matches being held behind closed doors in Karachi and Lahore but the gate money receipts are minimal compared to the profits we will make from commercial, sponsorship and broadcasting deals."

Another source shared that the 24 off the 30 matches which took place before the semi-finals and final witnessed sold out crowds in Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi and gate money earnings were impressive. He went on to inform that the board is planning to refund money to ticket holders of the called off knockout games and has sent out letters of intent for the same.

"But yes, some matches were hit by bad weather and reduced overs but we will still make good profits from the PSL this time despite four matches being held in empty stadiums," he said.

"We have already sent letter of intents to two of our commercial partners and we are expecting them to pay the amount by next week," another source said.