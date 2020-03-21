PCB allowing Sharjeel Khan back shows they prefer talent over dignity, claims Mohammad Hafeez

The former was not happy about the 30-year-old offered another chance to play for the national team after completing a two and a half-year ban for spot-fixing. Incidentally, the latter resisted the comeback of Mohammad Aamir to the Pakistan camp some years back when the board recalled Aamir after he completed his five-year ban for spot-fixing.

Sharjeel competed for his ban last August and made a comeback to cricket with his appearance in the Pakistan Super League where his form was under scrutiny. The opener was banned for five years, with half of the ban suspended in late 2017, for his role in agreeing to spot fix a game in the PSL earlier that year. He and another Pakistan batsman, Khalid Latif were sent back home from Dubai from the 2017 edition. Just on Friday, the PCB announced it had issued a show cause notice to another Test batsman, Umar Akmal, for breaching the anti-corruption code by not reporting approaches to spot-fix.