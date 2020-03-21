Need to think about others and not just ourselves during pandemic, feels Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja has urged his followers and people to think about others and not just ourselves to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. No international matches are currently being played currently as a precautionary measure against the virus, while the fate of T20 World Cup is in jeopardy.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill, Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja has urged his followers and people, in general, to be more considerate and careful in this current scenario when has wreaked havoc all around the world. More than 9,800 people have lost their lives so far while in excess of 230,000 people have been infected by the outbreak of the virus.

As of Saturday, Australia has reported 791 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven fatalities. Police in Sydney on Saturday temporarily closed the famous Bondi Beach after crowds exceeded Australia's outdoor gathering limit imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country has banned outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus. The southpaw from Queensland took to social media to educate the masses and also urged them to take the threat seriously. He also outlined do’s and don’ts for people to follow in order to keep themselves and people around safe.

“Just because mortality rate for many isn’t high, doesn’t mean you should have a blasé attitude. It’s our responsibility as society to think about the elderly and the social and economical cost this will have on so many lives. We all need to do out part,” wrote Khawaja on Twitter as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“The more seriously we take it, then hopefully, the quicker we can get through it and the less amount of lives that are affected both medically and financially. We need to think about others and not just ourselves,” he added.

Khawaja wasn’t part of the Australian team who saw their bilateral series against New Zealand being called off indefinitely. Australia had crushed the Kiwis by 71 runs in the first ODI of three-match series in Sydney. The entire sporting calendar has been shredded due to the outbreak of coronavirus in a year when several multi-national sporting events were scheduled to take place.No international cricket matches are currently being played currently as a precautionary measure against the virus and fate of T20 World Cup in Australia later this year is also in jeopardy.

Apart from international cricket, the schedule of national T20 leagues have also been ripped apart. The knockout stages of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been cancelled while the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been pushed back to April 15 from March 29.