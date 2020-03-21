MCA office to stay shut till March 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Today at 2:45 PM
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), on Friday, announced that it has extended its office closure to March 31 in accordance with orders passed by the Maharashtra government amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the association had said the office would remain shut till March 21.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to shut down its office till March 31 following the orders passed by the Maharashtra government in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that continues to spread all across the world. The MCA had earlier announced that it had postponed all cricket matches that were to be played under its auspices between March 14 and March 31 due to the pandemic situation. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the MCA confirmed their decision to close its office till this month before adding that further development in this regard would be made as per the directions of the state government.
"As per government directions, the office of Mumbai Cricket Association will remain closed till 31st March 2020. Further decision would be taken as per the directions of Govt. of Maharashtra," the MCA tweeted.
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Maharashtra Cricket Association had also ordered all their employees to work from home in order to avoid the further spread of novel virus in the country that has affected more than 250 people and claimed the lives of four.
On Friday, the Maharashtra government announced that only essential stores like grocery and medical stores will remain open in the state. The state government also confirmed that all workplaces in major cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will remain closed till March 31.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.