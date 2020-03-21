MCA office to stay shut till March 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to shut down its office till March 31 following the orders passed by the Maharashtra government in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that continues to spread all across the world. The MCA had earlier announced that it had postponed all cricket matches that were to be played under its auspices between March 14 and March 31 due to the pandemic situation. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the MCA confirmed their decision to close its office till this month before adding that further development in this regard would be made as per the directions of the state government.