IPL with KKR holds special place in my heart, reveals Ajantha Mendis

Former Sri Lankan mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis who took the world by a storm with his 'carrom ball' has termed the IPL as ‘special’. In the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), in 2008, Mendis was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement bowler and he quickly impressed with his performances.

The IPL journey happened for Mendis when he won the man-of-the-match in the Asia Cup 2008 final against India. He deceived the Indian batsmen, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh during their heydays, to return figures of 6/13. It was his brilliant bowling performance that spun Sri Lanka to the Asia Cup 2008 triumph after defeating India by 100 runs.

“I still remember the 2008 IPL. I was playing domestic cricket then and the KKR officials believed in me. I have visited India many times after that and have always enjoyed [my time here]. The IPL with KKR was really special,” said Mendis, as quoted by Sportstar.

When he broke into the scene, a decade and a half ago, Mendis was branded a ‘mystery spinner’, and he went on to play 19 Tests, 87 ODIs and 39 T20Is for Sri Lanka, scalping a total of 288 international wickets. Much like Jack Iverson and John Gleeson, Mendis stunned the cricketing world with his mystery. He could bowl a mixture of off-breaks, top spinners and googlies accurately. But the one that made him deadly was the ‘carrom ball’. Released by flicking the ball between the thumb and a bent middle finger, the ‘carrom ball’ troubled some of the world’s famous batting line-ups.