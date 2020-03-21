IPL 2020 | DDCA indefinitely suspends all activities at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Today at 10:21 AM
The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), on Friday, announced that they will be indefinitely suspending all activities at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. A total of eight IPL games were originally scheduled to be played in Delhi.
The BCCI and the organizers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been dealt yet another tricky card as the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), on Friday, confirmed that they will be immediately suspending all kinds of activities at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The news comes on the back of the national capital Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that the city of Delhi, for the foreseeable future, will be all but going into a virtual shutdown in order to control the growing cases of coronavirus. As of March 20, there have been at least 20 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 outbreak in Delhi.
“Dear Members, As the pandemic of COVID-19 grows further,we need to act immediately to keep DDCA family safe. All the activities at Arun Jaitley Stadium shall be suspended w.e.f from 20 Mar 2020. Work from home shall be implemented till further order. Your cooperation is solicited,” read a tweet from the association’s official Twitter handle.
Should the stay not be lifted in the next month and should the IPL go ahead, the BCCI and the tournament organizers might need to reschedule games in Delhi, with the Delhi Capitals franchise originally scheduled to play eight games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The BCCI are set to get on a call with all eight franchises on March 24 to discuss the situation.
