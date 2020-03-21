IPL 2020 | DDCA indefinitely suspends all activities at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The BCCI and the organizers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been dealt yet another tricky card as the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), on Friday, confirmed that they will be immediately suspending all kinds of activities at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The news comes on the back of the national capital Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that the city of Delhi, for the foreseeable future, will be all but going into a virtual shutdown in order to control the growing cases of coronavirus. As of March 20, there have been at least 20 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 outbreak in Delhi.