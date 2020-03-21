Interested in taking up coaching in T20 cricket, reveals Carl Hooper

Former West Indies Captain Carl Hooper has said that he is interested in coaching in T20s, even if it means getting involved with West Indies cricket. After hanging up his boots, Hooper shifted to Australia, where he currently resides, and ran a restaurant, but now plans to don the coaching hat.

Carl Hooper belongs to a generation that considered Test cricket the ultimate format of the game. Back then, T20 was unthinkable and like most of his contemporaries, Hooper plied his trade in Tests and One-Day Internationals. After he retired, Hooper shifted base to Adelaide, where he currently lives. Until a few years ago, he ran a restaurant, but now, he plans to don his coaching hat and is even open to approaching Cricket West Indies for a role.

“A full-time coach always needs to be on the road. It means, you have got to sacrifice on your family, that’s always an issue. But that wouldn’t stop me from getting occasionally involved in T20 tournaments. I have done that in the Caribbean Premier League and also in Australia. I would ideally want a job in Adelaide, where I can leave home, get involved in the game and return at the end of the day. But to be into coaching, you ideally gotta be with an international team,” revealed Hooper, reported Sportstar.

But as the game has evolved, T20s are commonplace now, with even T10 cricket following suit. And the former West Indies captain believes that as time goes on, more changes are likely and that he can’t remain stagnant.

“The game is changing. Twenty [or] twenty-five years ago, we wouldn’t even talk about T20s. Now, we have T10s, and who knows, there could soon be T5s. As time progresses, you will see many changes in the game,” the 53-year-old said.

Even though he lives in Australia, Hooper does keep an eye on Caribbean cricket. He feels the West Indies has a good chance to clinch the T20 World Cup later this year.

“We have got very good T20 players and it’s good to have Dwayne Bravo back in the team. We should be very competitive in Australia. We have got most areas covered, given the conditions. I am expecting a very good show in Australia,” said Hooper.

A coaching role in T20 cricket would suit him, he declared, indicating he would like to have a word with West Indies head coach Phil Simmons in the future.

“Simmons needs time to get settled, and allow the boys to get used to his brand of cricket and I would perhaps talk to him for a role,” Hooper added.