Would love to be in quarantine with Quinton de Kock, shares Dale Steyn

South Africa quick Dale Steyn has revealed that he would like to be in quarantine with skipper Quinton de Kock owing to their shared interest in fishing. Steyn went on to joke that he would rather claim to have tested positive for COVID 19 rather than being in quarantine with Andile Phehlukwayo.

As the evolving COVID 19 pandemic sweeps the globe, cricket has come to a standstill for the greater good. In these testing times, the South African side which returned from India following the postponement of their India tour have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days to avoid taking any risk when it comes to the health of their community.

In the meantime, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn revealed that he would like to go into quarantine with newly-appointed skipper Quinton de Kock without any second thoughts. Steyn went on to hail their shared interest in fishing as the reason for the same while he added that de Kock being a great cook is yet another reason.

"I would love to be in quarantine with someone like Quinny de Kock. He is one of my favourite people in the world. If you walk into his hotel room, he's either making flies for fishing or he is watching a fishing video or he is watching a cooking video. And when you are at his house, he's doing the same stuff," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Dale Steyn as saying.

"I hate cooking, so it would be great if he was. Because then I could watch all the fishing videos that he's watching, I could help him do all the tying, and he could cook all the food. He's a proper cook.”

Steyn, who is South Africa’s all-time leading wicket-taker with the red ball, shared that he would like to look over Andile Phehlukwayo if it comes going into quarantine with any of his teammates. The veteran quick conceded that its Phehlukwayo’s peculiar taste in music which drives him wild.

"As for who I wouldn't enjoy being around right now... no one in particular. But I guess just from a music point of view, maybe somebody like Andy Phehlukwayo. If I had to listen to the music that he listens to all day long, I might just go and say, I am coronavirus positive, lock me in some other quarantine," Steyn signed off.