Stay at home to act together against coronavirus, pleads Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli, on Friday, issued a joint appeal for self-isolation to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic which has rapidly spread across the world. Coronavirus which has left the world in disarray has originated from Wuhan, China, and now all major cities in India are under lockdown.

Kohli and Anushka posted a video message on Twitter, appealing everyone to stay at home, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to advocate self-isolation. The disease causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. Indian cricket team skipper said that we all are going through tough times and the only way to get out of this is by acting together.

“We all know we are going through a very difficult time. And the only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus is by acting together. We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else’s one,” tweeted Kohli.

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. Kohli’s wife bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was of the opinion that as they are sitting home in self-isolation so should everybody else to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else’s one, you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus. Let’s make it safe for us and everyone else by self isolation. stay at home and stay healthy," said Anushka Sharma.

A number of sports personalities have come forward in spreading the message to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 2,00,000 people worldwide and killed over 9,000.

Modi has called for a ‘janata curfew’ on March 22, asking citizens to stay at home from 7am to 5pm.