Reports | David Warner to pull out of The Hundred

According to the latest report, Australian opener David Warner has decided to pull out of the upcoming 'The Hundred' league, however, it is not due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the situation does becomes normal again, the England Cricket league will be held as originally scheduled, in July 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has already put all sporting events across the world on halt, but, that wasn’t the reason behind David Warner’s reported withdrawal from The Hundred league. In fact, the real reason is the fact that it clashes with the Australian team's limited-overs series against Zimbabwe.

According to Australian website 'WAtoday', Warner's manager James Erskine revealed that the decision was not an outcome of the widespread coronavirus pandemic and is in fact a case of keeping national duty as first priority. However, if the IPL is held Warner will participate in the marquee T20 league, according to Erskine.

"David Warner has pulled out of the Hundred in what could be the first of multiple withdrawals from England's new franchise league by international players as the coronavirus pandemic grips world sport," the website reported.

"His decision to withdraw from the competition was unrelated to the COVID-19 outbreak, his manager James Erskine said as he confirmed the move on Friday," the report further stated.