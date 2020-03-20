PCB charge Umar Akmal with two breaches of anti-corruption code

According to the PCB code of conduct, for anyone found guilty of a breach of 2.4.4 of the PCB's anti-corruption code, the range of permissible period of ineligibility is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime. However, the punishment regarding the same for Akmal is not clear yet. Earlier, Akmal was provisionally suspended in February 2020 and could not take part in the Pakistan Super League competition.