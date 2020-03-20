PCB charge Umar Akmal with two breaches of anti-corruption code

Today at 7:36 PM
PCB's Anti-corruption Unit has announced that Umar Akmal with two breaches of the PCB's anti-corruption code for two different incidents occurred in the past. The wicket-keeper batsman was found to be in breach of Article 2.4.4, which relates to failing to disclose corrupt approaches.
"Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code," the PCB media release added.
According to the PCB code of conduct, for anyone found guilty of a breach of 2.4.4 of the PCB's anti-corruption code, the range of permissible period of ineligibility is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime. However, the punishment regarding the same for Akmal is not clear yet. Earlier, Akmal was provisionally suspended in February 2020 and could not take part in the Pakistan Super League competition.
