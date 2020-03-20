New Zealand cricketers who toured Australia in self isolation, reveals Richard Boock

The public affairs manager of New Zealand Cricket, Richard Booke has stated that the cricketers and support staff members who were on the Australia tour have gone into a 14-day self-isolation period. The last two fixtures of three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand were called off.

As the coronavirus pandemic broke out, New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia had to reach to an agreement to cancel their ODI series. The hosts Australia won the first ODI quite convincingly, precisely by a margin of 71 runs, but New Zealand had no chance for a comeback after the series was called off and the players had to return home amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

And now, New Zealand Cricket confirmed that all 15 players and support staff members who returned from Sydney last weekend have gone into self-quarantine, at home, hence abiding by the government's rules.

"They [Black Caps players and touring staff] have all gone into self-isolation. We've passed on all the details about what self-isolation means and as far as we know they're all following it strictly," Richard Boock told stuff.co.nz

New Zealand were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s, across Australia and at home, but the Chappell-Hadlee series was called off after just one ODI, which was held in front of empty stands. Amongst players involved in the series, Kane Richardson and Lockie Ferguson were tested for the coronavirus, but the reports were negative. Further on, following the footsteps of the BCCI, the NZC also asked its Auckland headquarters employees to work from home on a trial basis on Friday.