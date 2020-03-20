IPL 2020 | David Warner to play in IPL if it's conducted, reveals James Erskine

David Warner’s manager James Erskine has revealed that the opener intends to play in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League if the season takes place amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The IPL, which was originally scheduled to start on March 29, has been suspended till April 15.

The Indian Premier League was suspended last week till April 15 and there are also doubts if the lucrative tournament will happen at all, owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has so far claimed over 9000 and infected more than 2,00,000 across the world. The Australian government has also issued an indefinite level-four travel ban, stopping any person from travelling outside the country. However, Warner's manager James Erskine said the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper could play if the cash-rich league takes place.

"If the IPL is on David Warner's planning to going on. If things change dramatically, which can happen in the space of an hour, the answer is you change your mind. It's no different to everybody else," said Warner's manager James Erskine, reported The Times Of India.

It will come down to Warner and the 16 other players, including Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell, to take a call if they want to risk travelling and take part in the tournament if it takes place.

Cummins became the highest paid overseas player in the history of the IPL with a contract worth $3.2 million with Kolkata Knight Riders, while Maxwell received a $2.2 million contract with Kings XI Punjab.

Warner has a contract of $2.5 million with Hyderabad Sunrisers, while Smith was retained for $2.5 million by Rajasthan Royals.

As of now, the IPL is scheduled to start on April 15th 2020.