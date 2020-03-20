Indians love cricket so much, they are literally relentless, opines Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer has recalled how his visit to India turned into a claustrophobic affair pretty quickly after being stormed by enthusiastic fans for an autograph or a selfie. Langer conceded how relentless fans even made it to their hotel rooms faking room service for a selfie.

India has a reputation of being one of the rare countries in the world where cricket is worshipped as a religion by millions. In a country where masses follow the sport like an obsession, it’s obvious that things turn out to be pretty energetic when these admirers get to meet their favourite players - the ones they spend hours looking at playing.

Australia coach Justin Langer sharing about his time in the cricket-crazy country labelled it as a claustrophobic affair after being mobbed by the fans for an autograph or a selfie. Langer feels that the dressing room or one’s bedroom is the safest place when visiting India.

“Yeah I love India for 1st few weeks and then it gets a bit claustrophobic, to be honest because Indians love cricket so much that the only sanctuary you have is your change room or in your bedroom,” Langer said in a docu-series ‘The Test’ on Amazon Prime according to India Today.

The former Aussie opener conceded how some enthusiastic fans would sneak up to their hotel rooms faking room service for a selfie. Langer, who toured India twice in 2001 and 2004 as a player, felt that these die-hard admirers made the India tour so relentless.

“Even in hotel room, it is not uncommon for someone to knock at your door and fake room service and ask for selfies. It’s like literally relentless,” Langer said.