Indian government advises BCCI not to host IPL amid global pandemic

Additional secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Dammu Ravi has urged the sports federations to decide wisely on holding events and advised against hosting IPL. The BCCI, which has already postponed the tournament, are ready to comply with every advisory to start the tournament on time.

The IPL was supposed to be starting on March 29 this year but the pandemic that is COVID-19 meant the tournament has now been postponed to April 15. A status call was to be taken soon with the few officials indicating the time between July to September being the ideal best case scenario in the contingency plans but that is way too far away. Amidst that, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs briefed the media in New Delhi and urged the sports federations to decide wisely on holding events.

"Think it is for the organisers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision.," Dammu Ravi, additional secretary, MEA and coordinator for COVID-19, said, reported CricketNext.

While the international economy is moving in the direction of recession, the IPL was supposed to be a significant boost to the Indian economy. With a huge revenue stream from host broadcaster Star Sports in place, the IPL is said to generate more than $11 billion a year and Chinese mobile-maker Vivo already paid $330 million to be the top sponsor for 2018-2022.

"We are keen to start the IPL on time even if it means without crowds. It could be TV-only as it is a medical emergency and we can do nothing about that," a senior BCCI official told AFP on condition of anonymity.