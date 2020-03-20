Do nations have enough Test-ready players anymore, questions Cheteshwar Pujara

Today at 11:50 AM
Cheteshwar Pujara has questioned whether cricketing nations around the world have enough players ready for the traditional format of the game, particularly with the rise of the shorter formats. Pujara recently helped Saurashtra clinch their maiden Ranji Trophy title with a half-century in the final.
He prides himself in batting long and batting big. And despite the constant flak he receives for his low strike rate, India's Test No.3 surges on with confidence. The 32-year old laboured his way to 66 off 237 balls — battling fever and throat infection — and managed to turn the match in his team’s favour in a 142-run stand for the sixth wicket with Aarpit Vasavada. The partnership would go on to help seal a first-innings lead for Saurashtra and ultimately, a maiden Ranji title.
But a shift towards more lucrative forms of the game, like T20 cricket, has resulted in a dearth of batsmen in Pujara’s mould. India’s Test specialist noted that the talent pool of Test cricketers doesn't dwindle with more competition from the white-ball formats.
"If you look at India, Australia, England, the pool of players will be not more than 20-25 whereas if you talk about 10 years ago, India used to have 30-50 players who were ready for Test cricket. I am not saying there are no players available. But are they ready for Test cricket or not? That is the question," Pujara told PTI.
