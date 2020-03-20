Distillery starts making sanitizers instead of gin amid COVID-19, confirms Shane Warne

The coronavirus, since its origination in China's Hubei province late last year, has been choking healthcare systems and economies across the world. So far, it was claimed seven lives and infected at least 750 people in Australia.

The global threat has led to people panic buying staples in some parts of Australia with hand sanitisers being emptied out from stores in no time. And so, instead of making alcohol, Warne's company has started producing "medical-grade 70% alcohol" hand sanitisers from March 17. 'SevenZeroEight Gin' will supply two Western Australian hospitals.

"This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives. I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same," Warne told PTI in a statement.

The deadly disease has also led to the postponement of almost all sports events in the country and around the world, with cricket being brought to a complete halt in Australia. The three-match ODI series against New Zealand was called off after the first one at Sydney, while the last round of matches and — the final itself — of the Sheffield Shield competition has been cancelled too. The women’s team’s tour of South Africa for three each of ODIs and T20s was also called off.