Cricket Australia to reconsider reserve day for Men’s T20 World Cup, reveals Kevin Roberts

According to Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts, the board will be reconsidering reserve days for the knock stage of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting in October. However, the Women’s T20 World Cup, that ended on March 8, did not have a reserve day for the semifinal stage.

After the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, hosted by Cricket Australia, the board is considering a change ahead of the Men’s tournament. Australia will be hosting the WT20 across October-November and the tournament might have reserve days as opposed to the Women’s edition. While the T20 World Cup starts on October 18, the two semi-final games were scheduled to be hosted in Sydney (November 11) and Adelaide (November 12) before the final is held at the MCG on November 15. A reserve day for the final was already setup in case of any rain delays.

However, since the semifinal game between India Women and England Women was washed out at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the CA board might reconsider ICC’s rules and regulations stipulate for no reserve days until the final. CA is supposed to meet the ICC's Chief Executive Committee (CEC) later in the year to discuss this matter.

"There's always cause for reflection at the end of any tournament or any season, in terms of how you approach future tournaments. In saying that, there will be people who suggest there should be semi-final reserve days for the men's. But I'm not sure how the English women's team would feel about that, not having had a reserve day in their leg of the tournament," Roberts told cricket.com.au.

"I would imagine the playing conditions are in place for the women's and men's events within this tournament (in 2020) and can be discussed and considered after that's completed. Typically, the playing conditions are determined before a tournament starts and we've got two events here - women's and men's - within the one tournament, albeit staged at different times of the year," Roberts added.

While the first stages of the tournament starts on October 18, the main action is scheduled to start on October 24th with hosts Australia taking on Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).