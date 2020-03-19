West Indies Offer England to Host Test Series

The three-Test series between England and West Indies, which England were supposed to host, could be rescheduled to September or could be played in the Caribbean Islands. The Test series is scheduled to start on June 4 at the Kia Oval, however, it seems unlikely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket West Indies and England and Wales Cricket Board have been holding discussions over this in the recent days. The options under consideration include the possibility of rescheduling the series or staging it in the Caribbean. CWI, in fact, has also offered host England's three-Test series against Pakistan, scheduled to start on July 30.

"I've spoken to Tom Harrison a couple of times in the last few days, we will be as flexible, supportive and helpful as possible. To that end, yes, we have offered to host the series here in the Caribbean if that is deemed helpful. The ECB would retain all commercial and broadcast rights," said Jonny Grave, CWI's CEO, reported CRICKETNEXT.

Almost 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in England and all community cricket has been put on hold by the board.

England recently had postponed their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka amid the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed nearly 8,000 lives so far across the world.