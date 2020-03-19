Request BCCI to reconsider Sanjay Manjrekar sacking, pleads Chandrakant Pandit

Former India cricketer and renowned coach Chandrakant Pandit has requested the BCCI to reconsider their decision to sack Sanjay Manjrekar and believes that the board’s decision to sack the latter sends a wrong message. Manjrekar, last week, was relieved of his duties as a commentator by the BCCI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), last week, decided to do away with the services of Sanjay Manjrekar in the commentary box, a decision that soon became a hot topic of discussion amongst fans and former cricketers alike. Manjrekar, during his stint, was quite the controversial figure with the mic in his hand, often irking the fans with his candid remarks, and his public spat with cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and co-commentator Harsha Bhogle did not do his reputation a great deal of good either.

For reasons unknown, the board decided to part ways with the Mumbaikar last week, but Manjrekar’s former colleague and renowned coach Chandrakant Pandit believes that BCCI erred by sacking the 54-year-old and requested the board to rethink their decision to sack Manjrekar. Pandit feels that the board could instead have had a worth with the Mumbaikar and asked him to keep his language in check.

"Sanjay isn't against anybody. I don't want to blame anybody for his removal, but I request the board to have a rethink about its decision. I'm saying this because all the commentators give inputs about the game which are beneficial to not only young cricketers but also coaches like us," Pandit told Times of India.

“He may sound harsh at times, but the BCCI can ask him to tone down his language, but don't throw him out of the profession.”

Pandit, who led both Mumbai and Vidarbha to back-to-back Ranji Trophy titles as coach, feels that Manjrekar’s tone makes his remarks look rude but believes that sacking him once and for all isn’t the answer for the same. The 58-year-old, who represented India in 5 Tests between 1986 and 1992, also believes that Manjrekar’s straightforward, unbiased and bland views are necessary to keep balance and sanity in the commentary box intact.

“Sometimes, he makes comments spontaneously, as if he's talking to a friend, which unfortunately appear inappropriate on air. Tomorrow, somebody else can make a similar mistake, but sacking that person isn't the answer.

"He's one of the commentators believes in passing his knowledge to youngsters. Sacking him wouldn't send a good message to the other commentators. Many people like listening to his straightforward views. If a batsman plays a bad shot in a crucial situation, then he has to say that on air. What's wrong in that?"

"If everyone says goody-goody things, then who'll be left to call a spade a spade?," the 58-year-old asked.