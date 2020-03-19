PSL 2020 | All 128 Covid-19 tests conducted negative, confirms Wasim Khan

PCB CEO Wasim Khan has confirmed that all 128 Covid-19 Tests conducted on players and staff involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) returned negative results. The tests were conducted after an overseas player - believed to be England’s Alex Hales - showed symptoms of the virus.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Thursday, confirmed that the results of the Covid-19 tests conducted on 128 personnel, including players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners, were negative, meaning no one did contact the virus.

The board, on Tuesday, conducted Covid-19 tests on all personnel involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after a foreign player, who is believed to be England’s Alex Hales, showed symptoms of the virus. The league, as a result, was postponed indefinitely but the news of negative results comes as a major relief for the board, organizers and the players.

“It was critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, reported Geo TV.

“In this background, the PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns.”

Earlier, Hales, in a statement on Twitter, confirmed that he went into self-isolation after he showed signs of having contracted the virus - fever and dry cough - but revealed that he was yet to get tested for the same.