New Zealand cricket team under 14-day self-isolation after Australia tour

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed, on Thursday, that all the 15 players and support staff who returned from Sydney last weekend had gone into a 14-day self-lockdown at home. On March 18, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had issued a directive making self-isolation mandatory amid the COVID-19 scare.

It seems like the best — and maybe the only way — to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to some extent is for everyone to exercise social distancing. And so, as per the Prime Minister’s advice for all returning travellers, the New Zealand team have been put under 14-day self-isolation.

"They [Black Caps players and touring staff] have all gone into self-isolation. We've passed on all the details about what self-isolation means and as far as we know they're all following it strictly," Richard Boock, NZC public affairs manager, was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

The Kiwis left Australia before the Sunday night cut-off, after the remainder of the three-match ODI series was postponed indefinitely. The visitors had lost the first encounter by 71 runs in Sydney.

It is also understood that NZC’s Auckland headquarters will also undergo a day of self-isolation on Friday where all staff will work from home.