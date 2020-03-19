Kolkata 2001 Test gave us belief that we can win from any situation, reveals VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has said that it was the comeback win in the epic 2001 Test against Australia in Kolkata that gave the team the belief that they could win from any situation. Laxman also revealed that both he and Rahul Dravid were on drips by the end of play on day four.

2001 and Kolkata in the same sentence will always trigger memories of India’s epic comeback win against the Aussies — be it for an Indian or just any ardent fan of the global sport. And Laxman, whose 281 rescued India from the jaws of a second consecutive humiliation at the hands of Australia at home, would not have even featured in the game but for the team physio Andrew Leipus.

“It feels great that people still talk about it. The best part of that match and the series is that we got the belief that we could come back and win the match from any position. It was a Test match I wouldn't have played but for our physio Andrew Leipus. Andrew made sure that I was at least 60-70% fit,” Laxman told TOI.

India were bundled out for 171 in reply to the visitors making 445 in the first innings. Skipper Steve Waugh enforced the follow-on as the Aussies went all-in for the kill to clinch a record 17th straight Test win.

“The dressing room atmosphere was not great. We were bowled out for 171 and following-on. We lost the first Test in three days and Australia were on top with those 16 consecutive wins. I shut out all thought, I was in the zone. I wanted to approach the Kolkata second innings with the same mindset I had when I scored those 100s, 200 and a triple hundred for Hyderabad.” he said.

Walking in at No.3 — after then skipper Sourav Ganguly and coach John Wright decided to swap Laxman’s and Dravid’s positions — Laxman’s first approach was to occupy the crease for as long as possible. But once he and Dravid got together, with India at 232 for four, India began their comeback.

“On the fourth morning, we knew the importance of the second new ball. We knew that once we got through that phase and if we played to our strengths, the Australians would start making errors. They gave us a lot of boundary balls and we knew that because of the heat and humidity they were getting tired. And so were we. That was the time when we helped each other. We motivated each other - one ball, one over, one hour. As it turned out, we batted the whole day. At the end of the day's play, both of us were on drips,” Laxman added.