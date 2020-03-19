IPL 2020 | Fate of IPL 13 can be decided only after April 15, reveals Kiren Rijiju

Today at 6:31 PM
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has revealed that the future of IPL 2020 can only be decided post April 15, after the government comes up with fresh advisories and guidelines. The marquee T20 league was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The national Sports Ministry has reemphasised its take on the current scenario and made it clear that while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) makes all the cricketing decisions, it’s the ministry’s duty to hold the pandemic effect back. While the Indian cricketing board did decide on postponing the IPL, the fate of it can only be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh announcement after April 15, according to what the situation is like with respect to the coronavirus outbreak.
“After April 15 the government will come up with new advisory and guidelines according to the situation. BCCI is a body that looks after cricket which is not an Olympic sport. But here it is not the question of the sporting event alone but a question of the safety of the citizens. In an event there will be thousands of spectators. So it is not just for the sports bodies or sportspersons it is for every citizen of the country,” Rijiju was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
Earlier, on March 12, the Sports Ministry had conveyed it to the BCCI that all sporting events must be stopped and hence the IPL was postponed. Moreover, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, on Saturday, announced that steps will be taken according to the advisory from the government.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.