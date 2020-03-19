IPL 2020 | Fate of IPL 13 can be decided only after April 15, reveals Kiren Rijiju

The national Sports Ministry has reemphasised its take on the current scenario and made it clear that while the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) makes all the cricketing decisions, it’s the ministry’s duty to hold the pandemic effect back. While the Indian cricketing board did decide on postponing the IPL, the fate of it can only be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh announcement after April 15, according to what the situation is like with respect to the coronavirus outbreak.

“After April 15 the government will come up with new advisory and guidelines according to the situation. BCCI is a body that looks after cricket which is not an Olympic sport. But here it is not the question of the sporting event alone but a question of the safety of the citizens. In an event there will be thousands of spectators. So it is not just for the sports bodies or sportspersons it is for every citizen of the country,” Rijiju was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.