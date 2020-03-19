Feels great to have been inducted into ICC’s Development panel, says Janani Narayanan

Indian umpire Janani Narayanan has expressed her gladness as she and Vrinda Rathi were inducted into the International Panel of ICC Development Umpires on Tuesday. The decision, welcomed by ICC Senior Manager Adrian Griffith, takes the count of women match officials across panels up to 12.

Hailing from Chennai, Janani has been officiating domestic matches in India since 2018. The 34-year-old expressed her gratitude to the BCCI for the opportunities and thanked the ICC for this global opportunity.

"It feels great to know that Vrinda and I have been inducted into the ICC's development panel. This gives me the chance to learn from seniors on the circuit and improve in the years to come. I take this opportunity to thank the BCCI for the opportunities given and the ICC for giving me this break. I would like to thank Mr Radhakrishnan, who has been my mentor since I first started umpiring," Janani said in an ICC release, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"I would also like to thank my parents who never stopped me from watching cricket on TV, my senior umpires Sai Darshan, Ashwin Kumar and all my state panel umpires, national panel umpires and referees who have helped me learn and grow,” she added.

On the other hand, Vrinda played for Mumbai University as a pace bowler for three seasons from 2007/08 and has had several scoring stints in international matches. In fact, the 31-year-old was keeping scores during the 2013 Women's World Cup in India when she was inspired to take up umpiring.

"I feel privileged to be named in ICC's development panel as this opens new avenues for me. I am sure I will get to learn a lot from other members of the panel and look forward to future assignments. I am thankful to the BCCI for backing me over the years and to the ICC for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my family, colleagues and mentors for all the help and support over the years," Vrinda said.

Janani and Vrinda's induction comes right after the launch of 100% Cricket, a 12-month initiative aimed at building on the momentum of the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, leading up to the Women's World Cup in New Zealand next year.

"These are exciting times for women's cricket, and it is only appropriate that we have more women officials at the international level. I am sure Janani and Vrinda are looking forward to their time on the panel. I wish them all the best and hope they not only perform well on assignment, but continue to develop their skill set with our support as they travel along their journey,” Adrian Griffith, the ICC Senior Manager for Umpires and Referees, said.