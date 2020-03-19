Draw lessons from Test cricket amid COVID-19 outbreak, says Sachin Tendulkar

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar has urged India and the world to keep up the fight against the COVID-19 virus by drawing lessons from cricket’s oldest format. Sachin has noted that we need to exercise patience, battle the pandemic as a collective unit, and put everything else on hold.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 2,20,000 people worldwide, killing nearly 9,000. And there is no indication that the virus is slowing down. At such a time, Sachin hopes we can draw lessons from the virtues of Test cricket, the game’s most demanding format. The Indian legend noted that the battle against COVID-19 demanded patience and collective effort.

“While the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, this is probably the time for all of us to draw lessons from the grand old format of the game. Test Cricket rewards you for respecting what you don't understand. It makes you value the virtue of patience. Patience is what we require now if we have to defend well.” Sachin told TOI.

“To use a cricketing metaphor, while individual brilliance can help a team in shorter formats of the game, in Test cricket it is all about partnerships and teamwork. This is a valuable lesson for us to learn from. The novel coronavirus is a disease the world is yet to understand. A mere attitudinal change of accepting that what we're facing is beyond our collective comprehension will go a long way in combating the disease,” he continued.

One of the key precautionary measures to apply while dealing with the virus is to sanitize ourselves, but as Sachin points out, we also need to take responsibility for others around us.

“Everything else can wait. We need to not just look after ourselves but be responsible and considerate towards those around us too. Some of us may have higher immunity, but by not taking necessary precautions, we may end up being the vector and transmitting the virus to older people or those whose bodies may not have the resistance to viruses,” he said.

The 46-year-old further noted that Test cricket offers either team a second innings to stage a comeback. And though each nation is at a different stage in their battle, Sachin hopes that nations can encourage one another and fight harder every new day.

“Test Cricket is about staging comebacks. There is always a second innings if you've missed the first one. With a positive mindset, all of them can overcome this pandemic in their own ways. All nations should consider themselves part of one team. They should talk to each other, keep themselves motivated, pat each other's backs after a long day's play and come back harder the next day to continue the fight,” Sachin added.