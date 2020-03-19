County Championship | Won't be able to join Somerset, reveals Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade was in good touch in this summer's Ashes series, which Australia retained. He amassed 337 runs in five Tests including 117 in the fifth Test at The Oval. The 32-year-old has scored over 1,400 runs at an average of 31.30 in 32 Tests. However, the big-hitting Australian abandoned his plans to play with English county side Somerset after being advised to rest an injured knee. He said he wouldn't be in a position to join Somerset.