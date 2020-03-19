County Championship | Won't be able to join Somerset, reveals Matthew Wade
Australian keeper-batsman Matthew Wade, on Wednesday, has revealed that he won't be playing for Somerset for the County Championship following a knee injury. Wade, who was set to play seven games for the Somerset club, has had his involvement in doubt following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matthew Wade was in good touch in this summer's Ashes series, which Australia retained. He amassed 337 runs in five Tests including 117 in the fifth Test at The Oval. The 32-year-old has scored over 1,400 runs at an average of 31.30 in 32 Tests. However, the big-hitting Australian abandoned his plans to play with English county side Somerset after being advised to rest an injured knee. He said he wouldn't be in a position to join Somerset.
"It's a big blow, I was looking forward to the challenge of playing county cricket in England this summer, but after discussions with the Cricket Australia medical team regrettably, it became clear that I wouldn't be in a position to join Somerset," said Wade, reported Cricbuzz.
Babar Azam was signed by the club for the T20 Blast and two Championship games and will be looking to find another overseas player for the second half of the Championship.
The County Championship, which was set to begin on April 12 is expected to get delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
