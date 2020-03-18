Where will MS Dhoni fit in current Indian T20I lineup, questions Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag believes that it will be difficult to fit in the former skipper MS Dhoni in the current Indian T20I lineup ahead of the 2020 edition of the IPL. He also added that Dhoni’s chances of making a return to the team look bleak currently before admitting India have found his replacement.

The talk of the town - Mahendra Singh Dhoni - is back yet again before the 2020 edition of the IPL. With Dhoni last seen on the cricketing field seven months ago in India’s semi-final loss against New Zealand, the IPL was slated to be his comeback tournament. On top of that, the selectors have given him an outside chance if he performs well in the IPL for CSK.

However, Virender Sehwag has questioned where the former skipper would fit in Virat Kohli’s T20I lineup. With KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant already locking horns for the wicket-keeper position in Australia, Sehwag believes that Dhoni’s comeback is a far-off shot.

"Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performing exceptionally well of late, I think there is no reason why should we not stick with them," said Sehwag, reported TOI.

Since KL Rahul has taken over the gloves, India have remained unbeaten in the T20Is in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The right-handed batsman was complimented well for both his batting skills alongside his takes behind the stumps.

In 2020, Rahul has scored 323 runs in eight games at an average of 53.83 batting at the top of the order. After starting in the pole-position, Rishabh Pant has fallen down the rank following a lacklustre show in the series against West Indies. If it does suggest anything, Rahul would go into the T20 World Cup in Australia as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper. However, anything may change given that the IPL is around the corner, with both Pant and Rahul key figure of their franchises.