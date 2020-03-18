South Africa team in self quarantine after returning midway from India tour

All members of the South Africa team which returned from India have been instructed to self-quarantine themselves for at least 14 days as a precautionary measure by the CSA. The Proteas returned via Dubai after the 3 game ODI series against India was called off due to widespread COVID 19 outbreak.

CSA chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra shared that the players will be tested in case they show any symptoms during the quarantine period or their after. Manjra deemed it a proper guideline to protect the players, their families and above all their communities from this fast-spreading virus.

“We have recommended the players social distance themselves from others and self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days. I think that is proper guidance to protect themselves, people around them, their families and their communities,” he was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“In that period, if any of them have symptoms or any other factors that are cause for concern, we will ensure this is investigated appropriately and managed accordingly with the protocols that are in place,” he added.

South Africa were to play three ODIs during the tour that was aborted after the washed-out series opener in Dharamsala. India’s tally of COVID-19 patients has reached 147, including three deaths while that in South Africa stands at 116 as the global figure for the victims of the pandemic crosses 200,000.