Sanjay Bangar refuses BCB offer to balance personal and professional commitments

Sanjay Bangar has decided not to take up the role of Bangladesh Test batting consultant after securing a long-term deal from Star Sports, which helps him balance his 'personal and professional commitments'. Bangar also added that he is looking forward to working with Bangladesh in the future.

Bangladesh Cricket Board offered a role to Neil McKenzie to help their ODI and T20I side but the absence of a similar position in Test cricket means McKenzie had to double up in his role for the time being. Bangladesh duly contacted Sanjay Bangar, who ended his five-year association with the Indian team as batting coach, assistant coach, and interim head coach in August last year, but as it stands now, the former Indian all-rounder decided against it.

“They offered me the position eight weeks ago. But in the interim, I finalised my contract with Star which gave me the opportunity to balance out my personal and professional commitments. However, I look forward to working with BCB in the future,” Bangar told PTI.

The 47-year-old, who played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 2001 and 2004, might not have a great career as a cricketer but his role in shaping many Indian batsmen has been unparalleled. KL Rahul spoke of him highly during his association with Bangar at Kings XI Punjab while Virat Kohli was often seen putting in shifts with the former Railways man in the nets. He was also a part of the great Railways team which won two Ranji Trophy titles in three years with Bangar leading the side in 2004-05.

“We have spoken with Bangar (for Test batting consultant) but nothing is finalised yet. We are negotiating with a few others as well. McKenzie is looking after the red-ball cricket despite being a white ball consultant and till we get a batting consultant for Test cricket we are expecting him to do the job (in red ball),” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury had told reporters in Dhaka earlier on Wednesday.