Sachin Tendulkar didn’t allow us to move during that 2001 Laxman-Dravid partnership, reveals Harbhajan Singh

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has revealed that Sachin Tendulkar had forced everyone to stick to their seats during the epic 376-run stand between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid against Australia in 2001. India won that Test match in Kolkata by 171 runs despite having to follow-on.

The epic encounter between India and Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001 is not one that any true fan of the sport will ever forget. However, it seems that there was more to the story in the Indian dressing room as the drama unfolded on the field.

“I remember that during that entire partnership, all of us in the dressing room didn't leave our seats! This was because we were losing wickets rapidly in the second innings too, even though Laxman was there at one end. Once their partnership started developing, we stuck to our seats. It was a decision taken by Sachin Tendulkar,” Harbhajan told TOI.

India were forced to follow-on after being bowled out for a mere 171 in reply to Australia’s 445. The hosts were four down, still trailing by 42 runs when Laxman and Dravid began their marathon partnership to swing the match in India’s favour.

“After they batted through a session, we told ourselves: 'This is the first session in which no wicket has fallen, so let's stick to the same seats.' And that remained the pattern even the next day, when they batted the whole day! I was sitting in my seat inside the dressing room for that entire day. I didn't see a single ball. The only time I left it was to clap for Laxman, who reached his hundred, and then again I went back to it before the next ball was bowled!” Harbhajan added.