PSL 2020 | 100 people associated with PSL await COVID-19 results

The PCB, on Wednesday, revealed that around 100 people including players and staff associated with the now-postponed PSL have underdone COVID-19 tests. As far as PCB is concerned, the suspension of PSL comes as a double jolt, days after Bangladesh’s second leg of the Pakistan tour was postponed.

Around 100 people associated with the now-suspended Pakistan Super League have undergone COVID-19 tests with the list including the likes of umpires, commentators and even PCB officials. The league, which was touted to be the most exciting edition of PSL, was postponed on Tuesday after the country’s cricket board revealed that a foreign player showed symptoms with former captain-turned-commentator, Ramiz Raja, revealing that it was England batsman, Alex Hales. Hales later said he has gone into self-isolation due to fever and persistent dry cough after returning home.

“We are expecting the first results later tonight or tomorrow. Until now no test result has come but we have taken all precautionary steps to ensure the health and safety of players and officials belonging to the semifinalist teams, umpires, commentators and even PCB officials and production staff members,” said a PCB official as quoted by Sportstar.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed more than 8000 lives and infected close to 2,00,000 globally. Given the health crisis, the PCB has announced the closure of its offices in Lahore and Karachi until Monday, when it would review the situation and take further decisions. The PCB has come under criticism for not postponing the Pakistan Super League earlier but the official said the board took all decisions in consultation with the government and health agencies.

“The moment we saw the message from Hales who had returned home last week we acted promptly and followed all protocol to ensure everyone’s safety and well being,” he added.

For the time being, the employees have been told to work from home and practice social distancing. Asked if the foreigners, who were a part of the production staff, had been allowed to return home, the official didn’t give a clear answer, saying it was an ongoing process and the test results were awaited.