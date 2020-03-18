IPL will decide my international comeback, attests AB de Villiers

AB De Villiers has revealed that he is taking things slowly and will assess his national comeback only after playing the IPL and check what is possible and what isn’t. While BCCI is leaving no stones unturned to ensure IPL gets played, it will, however, depend on the health department's advisory.

As the world gets engulfed by the coronvirus epidemic, a burning question in every cricket fan’s mind is whether AB de Villiers will indeed come out of retirement and represent the country in the World T20 that is slated to be played in Australia later in the year. The former South Africa skipper sensationally announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018, post the Tests against Australia. He, however, has kept playing in franchise cricket all across the world. Last year, he tried to represent South Africa in the World Cup but his proposal was turned down by the team-management.

However, Boucher has made it clear that he would not hesitate in picking AB de Villiers in the team for the T20 World Cup this year, provided that the batsman makes himself available and satisfies other criteria. The master batsman has now revealed that he is taking things slowly and that he will assess the situation only after playing the Indian Premier League and check what is possible and what isn’t.

“Let’s wait and see what happens. My focus is on the Indian Premier League at the moment, and helping Royal Challengers Bangalore realise our full potential. Then we will sit down and have a look at the rest of the year and see what is possible,” said de Villiers, as quoted by Sportstar.

The fate of the 13th edition of the IPL though hangs in balance due to the coronavirus outbreak. And while the BCCI and the IPL franchises are leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the tournament is played, it will purely depend on the calls taken by the Indian government and the health department.