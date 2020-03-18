India can’t look beyond a fit and in form MS Dhoni, tweets Wasim Jaffer

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer opines that team management shouldn’t overlook MS Dhoni for the T20 World Cup if he is fit and in form. Jaffer believes that his inclusion will take the pressure of wicketkeeping off KL Rahul given Dhoni’s expertise and experience behind the stumps over the years.

With the future of the Indian Premier League (IPL) flunked into doubt by the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the one question that has become the talk of the town again is, what is the future of MS Dhoni given the T20 World Cup is lurking in the sight. While former batsman Aakash Chopra ruled IPL immaterial in deciding Dhoni’s fate, domestic batting stalwart Wasim Jaffer thinks otherwise.

Jaffer believes that the team management shouldn’t overlook the former India skipper for the gala event Down Under if he is fit and in form. Jaffer added that his inclusion will unburden in form KL Rahul off the gloves duty and it gives team management the leverage to try young gun Rishabh Pant as a specialist batter.

“If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can't look beyond him as he'll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It'll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty. #Dhoni #MSDhoni #IPL2020,” Jaffer tweeted.

India coach Ravi Shastri had previously stressed on Dhoni’s IPL performance being a huge criteria for his selection given the fact that he has been away from the game for a good 10 months or so. If the IPL gets cancelled, which seems likely given the circumstances, the question still remains, will Dhoni get a last go at the T20 World Cup, his first trophy as Indian captain.

