Hard to plan anything in these unprecedented times, admits Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch, the limited-overs captain of Australia, has admitted that it is hard to plan anything in this time of crisis after the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill. Australia, last week, suspended the ODIs versus the Kiwis owing to the outbreak.

Australian captain Aaron Finch has spoken about the coronavirus pandemic and how it has been affecting cricketers in the country. Finch, the limited-overs captain of the team, said that Australia's travel advisory issued on Tuesday makes things uncertain for those in the country who have contracts with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. The 2020 season of the IPL has been postponed from an April 15 start and Finch, who has been signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season, said that it is hard to plan anything under the circumstances.

"We've never seen anything like this. That (travel advice) has changed over the last couple of hours. That could change in two weeks or three weeks, it's hard to plan anything. But it's just about making sure everyone around you personally is safe and you're doing everything you can to stop the spread," said Finch as quoted by Cricket Next.

Unprecedented travel restrictions are likely to scupper Australians' participation in the Indian Premier League, should the Twenty20 bonanza proceed at all. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a blanket "do not travel overseas" advisory that will remain in place indefinitely, intending to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. Presuming that advice remains in place next month, IPL-bound Australians would need to finalise individual insurance and emergency-plan arrangements.

There are 17 Australian cricketers who have been signed up by IPL franchises. Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was bought last year in the players auction by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).